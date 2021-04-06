Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,745,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,801 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total transaction of $1,398,189.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 1,449 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $184,906.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,631 shares of company stock worth $3,973,242. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTEK opened at $139.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.51. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.83 and a fifty-two week high of $144.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTEK. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.83.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

