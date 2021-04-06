Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Thales in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Thales alerts:

OTCMKTS:THLEF opened at $108.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.39. Thales has a 1-year low of $64.10 and a 1-year high of $108.50.

Thales Company Profile

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; and training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces, as well as digital security solutions.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.