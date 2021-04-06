The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $69.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.33% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

DSGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Shares of DSGX stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.54. The stock had a trading volume of 85,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,101. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $64.82. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.00 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.52.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,837,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 225.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 719,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,963,000 after purchasing an additional 498,089 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,411,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 922,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,959,000 after purchasing an additional 155,800 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,515,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,630,000 after purchasing an additional 145,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

