The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Sets New 12-Month High at $299.50

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $299.50 and last traded at $298.68, with a volume of 9217 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $295.27.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $108.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.50.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In other news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Insiders have sold a total of 2,114,149 shares of company stock worth $597,578,500 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $876,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,132,000 after purchasing an additional 27,595 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $783,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

