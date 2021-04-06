The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Shares Gap Down to $48.25

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.25, but opened at $46.89. The Greenbrier Companies shares last traded at $44.74, with a volume of 5,417 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Greenbrier Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average of $37.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.60, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.25 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 25th. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, CEO William A. Furman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.34 per share, with a total value of $866,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,518 shares in the company, valued at $20,912,330.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 10,000 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,351.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,549 in the last three months. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

