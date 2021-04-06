The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Trading 6.5% Higher

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.59 and last traded at $63.55. Approximately 11,797 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 355,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.68.

LOVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.97. The firm has a market cap of $925.32 million, a PE ratio of -485.77, a P/E/G ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $296,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,924.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $235,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 596,598 shares of company stock worth $31,603,311. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in The Lovesac during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Lovesac by 56.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Lovesac in the third quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in The Lovesac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lovesac Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

