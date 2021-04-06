The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 842 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Otter Tail worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 2.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,214,000 after buying an additional 14,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $46.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.33. Otter Tail Co. has a 52-week low of $35.36 and a 52-week high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $226.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.50 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 71.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

