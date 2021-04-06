The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 1,273 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Rent-A-Center worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $57.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $64.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.27.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $716.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.56 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%. Analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

In related news, CMO Ann L. Davids sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $891,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,369. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

RCII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

