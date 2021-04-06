The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.02 Million Stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,722 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Infinera were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INFN. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in Infinera by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinera stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.73. Infinera Co. has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $11.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INFN shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.95.

In related news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 9,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $95,921.00. Also, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 3,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $39,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 473,609 shares of company stock worth $4,751,901. 2.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

