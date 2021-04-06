The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $79.53 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.27 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.56 and its 200 day moving average is $65.63.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $705.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.69.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $7,369,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,369,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $201,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,107,667 shares of company stock worth $83,251,006.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.