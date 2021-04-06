The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 1,315 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in WesBanco by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 19,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 652,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

WSBC opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day moving average is $29.42.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $152.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.14%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $67,322.04. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $648,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,334.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,164 shares of company stock valued at $931,612. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

WSBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. WesBanco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

