The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 500 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATHM. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Autohome by 308.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after buying an additional 195,611 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autohome in the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Autohome during the third quarter worth $223,000.

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $93.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. Autohome Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.01 and a 52 week high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $8.42. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 39.58%. The company had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is 20.73%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATHM. Benchmark raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autohome has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.04.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

