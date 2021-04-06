The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Position in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,086 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Zynex were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zynex by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,900,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,038,000 after acquiring an additional 150,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynex by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Zynex by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zynex by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 83,448 shares during the period. 29.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zynex alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Shares of ZYXI opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.76 million, a P/E ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 0.60. Zynex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $29.73.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.75 million. Zynex had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 50.67%. Analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynex Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.