The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 70.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,710 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in MEDNAX by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,711,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,671,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,968,000 after buying an additional 3,884,888 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 631.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,586,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,798 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,489,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 692,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,989,000 after purchasing an additional 251,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,318,439 shares in the company, valued at $33,488,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Truist lifted their target price on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

MEDNAX stock opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.89.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $416.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.01 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

