The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) will announce ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Marcus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.15). The Marcus posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 327.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($1.94). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Marcus.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.20 million. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of The Marcus in a report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Marcus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

MCS stock opened at $21.23 on Thursday. The Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $665.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.93.

In related news, CEO Rolando B. Rodriguez sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $301,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,705.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Baum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,879.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,161 shares of company stock worth $2,563,584 in the last 90 days. 28.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The Marcus by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 15,372 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in The Marcus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Marcus by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,348,000 after acquiring an additional 97,858 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in The Marcus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Marcus by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,654 shares in the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

