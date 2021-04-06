The North West (TSE:NWC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.87

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$36.87 and last traded at C$36.79, with a volume of 59603 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.55.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The North West from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of The North West from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The North West from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The North West Company Profile (TSE:NWC)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

