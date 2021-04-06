The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SMPL. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson cut The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.77.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $35.25.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $231.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,392,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,311,416 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,122,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,542,000 after purchasing an additional 159,371 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,966,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,665,000 after purchasing an additional 798,344 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 180.8% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,073,000 after purchasing an additional 648,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

