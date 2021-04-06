The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $851.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $782.15.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $653.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $743.40 and a 200-day moving average of $744.70. The company has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $166.29 and a one year high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 13,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.66, for a total value of $8,892,932.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,870 shares in the company, valued at $48,703,424.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.01, for a total transaction of $3,080,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,274 shares of company stock valued at $203,105,243 over the last 90 days. 12.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in The Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 20.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

