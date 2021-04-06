The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 83.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 269,604 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Western Union by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,624,000 after purchasing an additional 99,644 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 315,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 179,914 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 405.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 67,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 53,859 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,601,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,024,000 after purchasing an additional 708,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.57.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.34%.

WU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.84.

In other news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $69,448.50. Also, insider Khalid Fellahi sold 16,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $402,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,613.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 324,677 shares of company stock worth $7,760,531. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.