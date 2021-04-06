Thore Cash (TCH) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $34,759.61 and $60,406.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

