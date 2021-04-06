Thrive Token (THRT) Price Hits $0.0070 on Top Exchanges

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 6th. Thrive Token has a total market cap of $718,161.47 and $9,813.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thrive Token token can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Thrive Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00060098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00022104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.99 or 0.00657364 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00079119 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00031489 BTC.

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs. The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico. The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thrive Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thrive Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.