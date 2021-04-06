TOKPIE (TKP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $379.00

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One TOKPIE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $193,468.96 and $379.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TOKPIE has traded 18% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001901 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000119 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TKP is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

