Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Sets New 12-Month High at $59.62

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.62 and last traded at $59.16, with a volume of 1949 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.30.

TOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

In related news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $26,645,000.00. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $58,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,755.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 879,297 shares of company stock valued at $48,330,709 in the last three months. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,506.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

