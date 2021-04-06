TOP (TOP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.38 Million

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. TOP has a market capitalization of $29.46 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TOP has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TOP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00057363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00019704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $403.90 or 0.00686877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00076580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00030661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling TOP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TOP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.