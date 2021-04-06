Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Upgraded by Scotiabank to “Outperform”

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$115.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$100.00. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TIH. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries to C$96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$91.50 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$99.88.

Shares of TSE:TIH traded up C$3.11 on Tuesday, reaching C$99.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,411. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$92.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$88.14. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of C$60.99 and a 52-week high of C$100.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.15.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$992.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$984.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Toromont Industries will post 4.2899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.25, for a total value of C$298,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at C$93,250. Insiders sold 7,700 shares of company stock worth $717,485 over the last quarter.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

