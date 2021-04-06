Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Cut to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Touchstone Exploration from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of PBEGF stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71. Touchstone Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.38.

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and 3 exploration blocks.

