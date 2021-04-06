Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Air Lease (NYSE:AL)

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 7,416 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 871% compared to the average daily volume of 764 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AL. Cowen upped their price target on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of AL opened at $49.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.07. Air Lease has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.07 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Air Lease will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Air Lease by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Air Lease by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Air Lease by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

