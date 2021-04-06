Traders Purchase Large Volume of Ralph Lauren Call Options (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 7,081 call options on the company. This is an increase of 200% compared to the typical volume of 2,360 call options.

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 29,023 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $3,337,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,152,415. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Insiders have sold a total of 125,855 shares of company stock valued at $13,900,467 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 817.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on RL. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.78.

Shares of RL stock traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $124.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,403. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $62.37 and a fifty-two week high of $129.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.37 and its 200-day moving average is $97.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of -98.65, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.