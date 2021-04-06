Traders Purchase Large Volume of SG Blocks Call Options (NASDAQ:SGBX)

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,387 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 440% compared to the typical daily volume of 442 call options.

NASDAQ:SGBX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.66. The stock had a trading volume of 100,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,271. SG Blocks has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of -5.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SG Blocks stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 71,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.83% of SG Blocks at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SG Blocks

SG Blocks, Inc engages in the design and fabrication of container-based structures. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction; and purpose-built modules, or prefabricated steel modular units for construction.

