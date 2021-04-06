Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at CIBC

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) had its price objective cut by CIBC from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TRZBF. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Transat A.T. from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

TRZBF stock opened at $3.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.00. Transat A.T. has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $7.20.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

