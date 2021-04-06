TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSC. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TriState Capital in a research report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

Shares of TSC stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $23.24. 1,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,504. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $770.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 2.10. TriState Capital has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $26.42.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that TriState Capital will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TriState Capital by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,237,000 after purchasing an additional 376,919 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in TriState Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,199,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,631,000 after buying an additional 16,936 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 994,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,309,000 after buying an additional 111,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 964,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,782,000 after buying an additional 33,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.