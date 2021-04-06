TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Acquires Shares of 23,724 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,724 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter worth $949,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,293,000 after acquiring an additional 111,027 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter worth $31,439,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 33,022 shares during the period.

Get 2U alerts:

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,928,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,094,537. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $895,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,330,931.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,902. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. 2U presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

NASDAQ TWOU traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,506. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.85. 2U, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.41 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.