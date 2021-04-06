TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Buys Shares of 7,109 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,062,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,010,000 after buying an additional 5,116,892 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $154,257,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,596,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,649,000 after buying an additional 2,946,561 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $114,977,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $54,011,000. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

AZN traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $49.36. 76,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,083,730. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $42.84 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.55 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.48.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

