TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Invests $649,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $760.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $751.42.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $2,313,156.00. Insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $4.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $761.51. 428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,567. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $735.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $746.04. The firm has a market cap of $90.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.24, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $477.03 and a twelve month high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.