TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 382,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,516,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,094.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 498,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 318,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,936,000 after purchasing an additional 49,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $133.21. 21,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,328,817. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.75 and a 200-day moving average of $118.05. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $88.96 and a 52 week high of $133.58.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

