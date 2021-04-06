tru Independence LLC Acquires 7,134 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,134 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $52.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.18 and its 200 day moving average is $49.65. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.73 and a one year high of $56.66.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

