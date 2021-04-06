tru Independence LLC Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Hambro & Partners increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Honeywell International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 55,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.87.

Shares of HON opened at $219.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $152.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.11 and a 1-year high of $220.11.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

