tru Independence LLC Makes New $12.08 Million Investment in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,077,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 331.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 280,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,286,000 after buying an additional 215,922 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $986,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,350,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $80.42 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.36. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 2.09.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.85.

In related news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 54,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $3,497,629.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,683,151.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 38,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $3,195,800.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 705,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,011,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 885,487 shares of company stock valued at $57,588,539. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

