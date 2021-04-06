tru Independence LLC Makes New Investment in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CDW by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 47.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

In other CDW news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,684.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $567,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,171,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,480 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW opened at $171.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.73 and a 200 day moving average of $138.36. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $91.30 and a 12 month high of $172.79.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.