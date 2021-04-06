Truist Financial Corp Has $9.18 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $9,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,305,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 176.8% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. First Growth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, TenCore Partners LP grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. TenCore Partners LP now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,540,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MELI opened at $1,503.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,583.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,525.56. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $470.09 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market cap of $74.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,395.98 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.11) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Santander upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,724.72.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

