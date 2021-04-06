Truist Financial Corp Sells 805 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $10,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 70.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR opened at $605.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $620.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $630.56. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $442.75 and a 52-week high of $681.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.45.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

