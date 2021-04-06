TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $106.63

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $106.63 and last traded at $102.58, with a volume of 170629 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of TTEC from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. TTEC had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $570.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.32 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 45.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TTEC by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in TTEC by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. 33.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

