Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 62,762 Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 62,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SRNE shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SRNE opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Sorrento Therapeutics Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.