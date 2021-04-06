Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $436,000 Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 85.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 69,180 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,078,173,000 after buying an additional 11,161,162 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 398,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,337,000 after acquiring an additional 55,291 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,715,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,000 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.90.

BSX stock opened at $39.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.98. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $42.37.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $56,392.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,428. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

