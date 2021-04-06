Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $608,000 Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 93.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,309 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Life Storage by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Life Storage by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LSI shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.33 to $93.33 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.73.

LSI opened at $88.26 on Tuesday. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $89.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.47). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $166.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

