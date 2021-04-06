Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RNST. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 5,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,574. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $589,950.00. Insiders have sold 53,630 shares of company stock worth $2,140,990 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.29. Renasant Co. has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $46.97.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $170.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

