Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Reduces Position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,620 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 296.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 691,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,522,000 after acquiring an additional 517,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,131,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,685,000 after purchasing an additional 363,121 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 642,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 294,928 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,756,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,795,000 after purchasing an additional 96,581 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 27.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 440,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after buying an additional 93,582 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $597.21 million, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOCO. TheStreet cut El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

In other El Pollo Loco news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $364,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,091.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO).

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.