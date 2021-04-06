Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $405,000 Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,589 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,024,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 77.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 172,387 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.46 and a beta of 1.34.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Star Bulk Carriers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.52.

Star Bulk Carriers Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.