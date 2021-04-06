Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Earns Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 66.76% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.88.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TPTX stock opened at $89.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.41. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $40.96 and a 12 month high of $141.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CFO Yi Larson sold 15,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total value of $1,941,081.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $2,861,982.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,517 shares of company stock valued at $19,120,628 over the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,360,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,967,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 61,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,452,000 after acquiring an additional 200,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.