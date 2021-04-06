Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $175.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 6,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 310,485 shares.The stock last traded at $84.61 and had previously closed at $89.95.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Siegfried Reich sold 35,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,734,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,395 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yi Larson sold 15,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total transaction of $1,941,081.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,517 shares of company stock valued at $19,120,628. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.41.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.08). Equities analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

